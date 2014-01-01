Cristiano Ronaldo? No. Messi? Nope. The king of dribbling does not play either in Real Madrid or Barcelona, ​​although in the Blaugrana background, dreaming of the colors, he grew up. The best dribbler in the world is, a little surprisingly, Adama Traoré. To crown him we sought the numbers, those analyzed by Cies, the international football observatory. The institute, based in Switzerland, has announced the list of the best 100 in the world, dividing the total of dribbles attempted for the success rate, in order to evaluate both the quantity and the quality of the tries.

And, incredibly, getting out of his challenges with numbers is the Middlesbrough star, who is ahead of Eden Hazard in second place and Allan Saint-Maximin of Bastia in third. Fourth place is Neymar, only in the sixth is his partner and friend Messi, while Cristiano Ronaldo is not part of this ranking. Closing the top 10 there is an "Italian" like Felipe Anderson, while the other protagonists of the Serie A are Papu Gomez (16th) and Geoffrey Kondogbia (22th).