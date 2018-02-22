Mohamed Salah scored a goal and assisted one in Liverpool's shock win against Manchester City at Anfield. The Merseyside will have a good result to head into the second leg with, beating the Manchester side 3-0.

Although Salah played well, he didn't have as much impact as Ronaldo, who bagged two goals against Juventus at Allianz Stadium. One of which was an overhead kick, which resulted in a standing ovation from the Juventus fans.

However, UEFA has announced that Salah has been handed the fans' 'Player of the week' award, with 57 percent of the votes. Ronaldo, on the other hand, only received 35 percent of the votes. James Rodriguez and Gerard Pique were also included in the poll, although they received less than 10 percent combined.