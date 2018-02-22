A policeman has died tonight after clashes between Athletic Bilbao and Spartak Moscow fans ahead of their Europa League tie in Spain.





Spanish journal As , states that a Basque civilian policeman, who was working for Ertzaintza, suffered a heart attack during fierce fighting in the city and was pronounced dead at 22:00 local time.

Another four people were also taken to the Basurto University hospital in Bilbao on a night of tension.



Despite warnings that many Russian fans would travel without tickets, fighting broke out around 19:50 local time as groups of Russian hooligans gathered close to the headquarters of ETB television.



Fighting then broke out in the Deustro district when Russian ultras threw bottles and glasses at home fans, this forced riot police to baton charge the mod to try to restore order.



Five people were arrested for public disorder, three of whom, were Russian supporters. Latest reports also claim that the atmosphere remains tense in Bilbao.