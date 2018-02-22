'Big Ben': Spanish papers celebrate Sevilla’s win against Man Utd

Spanish media are celebrating Vincenzo Montella’s Sevilla who managed to eliminate Manchester United from the Champions League. The Spanish side sealed an away 2-1 win at the Old Trafford thanks to a brace scored by French striker Ben Yedder.



Sevilla’s top scorer this season enter the pitch in the 70th minute and scored two goals in less than 10 minutes helping his side to qualify for the quarter finals of Europe’s elite competition.



“Big Ben” is the brilliant headline chosen by today’s edition of Marca. As also celebrates the stunning achievement of Vincenzo Montella’s side.



Catalan papers Mundo Deportivo and Sport focus on tonight’s Camp Nou clash between Barcelona and Chelsea both papers also mention Montella’s against Manchester United. Mundo Deportivo writes that Sevilla ‘have made history’ at the Old Trafford.



