Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has not traveled with the club’s matchday squad for their trip to Bournemouth later today, as a move to Manchester United seems imminent.

Recent reports have linked 29-year-old Sanchez with a move to Old Trafford, with interest from rivals Manchester City now having died down considerably. While the Citizens were said to be favorites to sign Sanchez since last summer, Arsenal’s fee demands, Sanchez’s wage demands and the agent fees involved in the deal have seemingly deterred Pep Guardiola from signing the Chilean.

The Mirror’s John Cross says that despite having been involved in training yesterday, Sanchez has not traveled to the South Coast to take on Bournemouth; a clear indication that he hasn’t traveled despite not being injured and a transfer to red-hot favorites United is now imminent.

Cross also says that United are willing to pay about 35 million pounds for Sanchez, who is likely to pocket around 400,000 pounds per week on joining the Old Trafford based club. Sanchez’s agents too will earn a certain sum once the deal goes through.