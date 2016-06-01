Exclusive: Gennaro Gattuso returns to Milan , the latest

It is a big return as Milan legend Gennaro Ivan Gattuso has now made his Milan comeback.



According to what Calciomercato.com exclusively learned, Gattuso is set to make his Milan return as he will become the U-19 (primavera) youth squad coach.



He will replace Nava who is the current youth squad coach as the agreement is in place between all of the involved parties. An official note will arrive in the coming hours/days as a Milan legend is set to return to the club. Gattuso previously coached Sion, Palermo, Ofi Creta and Pisa as he will now coach Milan's youngsters. In his Milan career, Gattuso wore the rossoneri shirt 467 times as he scored 11 goals for the club. Milan's new ownership did say that they wanted to bring back a few key legends to the club as Gattuso will be the first one.



Milan have qualified for a European competition for the first time in a couple of years as Montella will be Milan's coach of the present and the future.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)