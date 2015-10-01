Chelsea’s quest to ty to land Lazio captain Lucas Biglia may just have taken another dramatic twist after reports from Italy that the Argentine midfielder's future will not be in the Italian capital.



The 30-year-old looked set to sign a new deal at the club this week but Corriere dello Sport has stated that there is still no agreement between the two parties and that the players agent is even travelling out to the US to talk to Atlanta United about a possible move Stateside.



The journal also suggests that Chelsea have been alerted by these latest developments and that boss Antonio Conte may now try a final attempt to convince the player that his future would be best served at Stamford Bridge. Biglia is about to enter the final 12 months of his current deal and is unhappy at the revised offer club President Claudio Lotito has offered. The patron has also recently suggested that the player can leave for offers of around €25 million.