Lucas Biglia has spoken to

The agent of Milan midfielderhas spoken to Calciomercato.com

The Argentine had a slow start to life at San Siro but his recent performances suggest he could become an important cog in new boss Gennaro Gattuso’s resurgent Rossoneri.



Enzo Montepaone explained that; “You must remember that he had a small injury when he arrived at Milan and that kept him sidelined for a while. Clearly the arrival of Gattuso has given him a new lease of life.”



Asked if the Milan fans how now seen the best of him, Montepaone stated that; “I’ve known him for 13 years and there is still more to come, I’m convinced that he could make history with the Rossoneri.”



When it was put to him that maybe there had been too much of a comparison with Andrea Pirlo at the start of the campaign,



Montepaone replied; “The comparisons are ugly. In football each player is different with their own characteristics.



“Lucas has accepted the criticisms and now he just wants to continue to improve.”



Finally, on rumours that there was interest from China in January, his agent declared that; “It is true. There was a request from Guangzhou Evergrande but there was never any chance. He wants to finish his career at Milan.”