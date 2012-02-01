Slaven Bilic is on the brink of getting the sack after Saturday’s humbling defeat at Newcastle United left The Hammers rock bottom of the Premier League standings. A third successive defeat has left club owners Davis Gold and David Sullivan feeling a change at the helm could be necessary and according to

West Ham United bossis on the brink of getting the sack after Saturday’s humbling defeat at Newcastle United left The Hammers rock bottom of the Premier League standings. A third successive defeat has left club owners Davis Gold and David Sullivan feeling a change at the helm could be necessary and according to The Express , they already have someone in mind.

That person is current Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic who is understood to be top of the list with both owners. The Serbian tactician has been doing some diligent work with the Craven Cottage outfit with little money to spend, and now it’s believed he could be ready to make the step up from the Championship to the top-flight.



Bilic remained upbeat however after yesterday’s horror show at St James’ Park, admitting that; ““I’m worried, but I’m not panicking. It’s very early. After the game at Southampton, we had zero points but I was very positive with the way we reacted to being down to ten men”.



This is different, this is worrying. But I’m the manager and it’s my job to be confident and to believe you have good times and bad times. In the bad times, you need to see the importance of the job more than you do in the good times. It was a difficult game. They were better than us in every aspect of the game. They simply had more power and determination.’’