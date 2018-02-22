A personal appeal to IFAB the Guardians of the Laws of the Game: FIFA WC cannot be used as experiment for such a fundamental change: VAR#VAR #IFAB #FIFA #FA #Wales FA #Scottish FA #NIR FA #UEFA — Joseph S Blatter (@SeppBlatter) March 1, 2018

You thought he was gone. You thought football was finished with him. Yet, it appears Sepp Blatter doesn’t care what conventional wisdom has told the rest of the world.The former FIFA head, and current US Justice Dept. fugitive, has taken to twitter on Thursday to hit out against the use of VAR in the World Cup.It was only days ago that he called for Morocco to be awarded the 2026 World Cup. I suppose it’s time for the world to get used to a more socially engaged Blatter. The questions is, will it listen?