It may be difficult for Roma to sign Daley Blind, if his father is to be believed.

Former Ajax and Holland manager Danny Blind spoke to LaRoma24 today, claiming that Coach Jose Mourinho was unlikely to let his son go because “he wants to keep the squad together.”

The Giallorossi are known for not being rich, and were therefore interested in a loan deal with option to buy for the Dutch international, who has lost his untouchable status under new Coach Jose Mourinho.

Yet Blind Snr claims that the move will be difficult.

"Time is running out because it's the last day of the transfer window," he said today.

"I can confirm that Roma want him but Manchester United don't want to let him go on loan, only on a permanent basis in the summer.

"It's really difficult [to negotiate a move] because Manchester United want to keep him to play in the Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup.

"Italy would be an interesting choice for him, but Manchester United is a huge club that doesn't need to sell players and doesn't need the money.

"Mourinho wants to keep this group together. Maybe if we had a few days, a week perhaps [a deal would be possible], but we've only got a few hours, so it's really very difficult."

that Manchester United had offered the wingback to Roma, and it looked like the 27-year-old was up for the move. Roma recently lost Emerson Palmieri to Chelsea, and need more bodies down the wings.