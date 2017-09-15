Juve’s attempts to lure Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta to Turin look to have failed with latest reports claiming that the player is close to penning a new deal with Barcelona which would ensure he would see out his career at the Camp Nou.





Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo states that the 33-year-old has reached a financial agreement with the Blaugrana but before the club makes an official announcement, Iniesta wants to be clear on how things will progress under the leadership if current President Josep Bartomeu.

It’s understood that former patron Joan Laporta will challenge Bartomeu’s presidency and that would mean a round of elections next summer. Iniesta is believed to want guarantees that this will not effect on-pitch events as Barca look to regain their Liga title from Real Madrid.



Iniesta has been at the Camp Nou since 1996 and has become an iconic member in the most successful spell in the clubs history.