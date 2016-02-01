Boateng backs Matuidi after racist abuse

Former AC Milan midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has jumped to the defence of Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi, following the racist abuse he suffered in Sardinia at the weekend.



The Frenchman was subjected to racist insults during Juve’s match against Cagliari at the weekend, and Boateng has had his say on what happened: “I suffer with Blaise, as he was insulted because of the colour of his skin. Imagine how that must feel. What is sad is that, in most cases, clubs are given €20,000 fines and nothing else is done. It’s ridiculous. I asked for his number so I can call him. We must all face these things together.”



There have been calls for harsher punishments to be handed out, following the news that Serie A will take no further action against Cagliari because the referee did not hear the abuse. That is despite the fact the Rossoblu issued their own statement of apology.



(Tuttosport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)