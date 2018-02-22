Boca Juniors confirm interest in Juventus star goalkeeper

Boca Juniors is apparently serious about the idea of a move for Gigi Buffon. After the rumors of recent days, launched by the South American media, the Boca coach, Guillermo Barros Schelotto, spoke openly to Radio Continental about the possibility of seeing the Juventus goalkeeper playing at Bombonera:



"It's true, President Angelici told me that the club has contacted Buffon to ask him if he would like to come in. We decided to resume these discussions after May 17th, after the championship, but we'll come back to talk about it ".



It is a real possibility, therefore, to attempt to lure the Juventus goalkeeper into this new adventure. In recent months, Buffon has repeatedly reiterated his intention to hang up his boots and gloves at the end of the season, but this new offer could make that waver. Carlos Tevez, ex teammate of the veteran goalkeeper, is ready to pitch in as well.



Tevez began his professional career at Boca Juniors and rejoined the Argentine club this year.

