The Argentine star has been chased by a number of clubs, having scored 14 league goals with the Xeneizes, but Arsenal are known to be particularly interested in the 22-year-old.

Speaking ahead of the summer “friendly” between Boca Juniors and River Plate (it’s not an official game, but the two teams always take it very seriously), Pavon said that “One always gives the best so that people notice him, but right now I prefer to focus on what is happening with River and I’ll see what will happen.”

“I’ll talk to my family about it, and to my agent, and I will see what is best for me. At one stage I said that I would stay, but now I don’t know anything.

“They haven’t told me anything about whether I can move now or I have to wait until midway through the year.”