Serie A: Bologna 0 vs Napoli 3: the best pictures of the day
10 September at 22:50Bologna took on Napoli in what was a very important game for Sarri's team. Napoli had to win if they wanted to catch up to both Juve and Inter (who have 9 points each) and this is exactly what they did. In the end, Napoli got goals from Callejon (off a sweet assist by Insigne), Mertens and Zielinski. The first half had ended 0-0 between both clubs as Sarri's half-time speech certainly worked well.
Here are the best pictures of the day as you can click on our gallery section to view them all.
