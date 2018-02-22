Bologna have won only one of their last 16 Serie A games against AC Milan (D4 L11).



Bologna’s last home win against AC Milan was in 2002 – since then, the Rossoneri have won eight times at the Dall’Ara (D3).



AC Milan are winless in their last six Serie A matches (D4 L2), and they’ve never scored more than a single goal in the process.



Bologna have won four of their last seven home league games (D1 L2).



10 of Bologna’s 37 goals in this campaign have been scored from outside the box (27%) - the highest ratio in the competition.



However, the Rossoneri have attempted the most shots from outside the box in this Serie A campaign (279), while Bologna are 17th in this ranking (144).



AC Milan are one of only three teams (along with Torino and Inter) that are yet to lose a game from a leading situation this term.