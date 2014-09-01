Antonio Mirante is a well traveled and extremely experienced footballer. The talented shot stopper began his career with Juventus as a back up, but he has moved on to a number of clubs since his time with the Bianconeri in the early 2000’s. Loan deals to Siena and Sampdoria, and eventually a move to Parma have all been included in Mirante’s travels, and he came into his own at Parma. With the club, the goalkeeper only missed 3 of 76 Serie A matches, eventually gaining attention and a transfer to Bologna in 2015.

Mirante has been a regular at Bologna since his arrival, with the exception of missing nearly three months due to a heart problem last year. Now that the player is back to full fitness, Bologna have extended an offer to keep him with the club through 2019. Coach Roberto Donadoni will be happy to see his experienced and talented keeper stay with the club, as they slowly try to rebuild a team capable of challenging for European competition.