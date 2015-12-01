Bologna: Donadoni furious with referee after Napoli win
28 January at 17:53Bologna boss Roberto Donadoni was not happy with his side’s 3-1 away defeat against Napoli. The Italian tactician hit out at the referee Mazzoleni for a few decisions he made.
“The referee did not want to lose time with VAR”, Donadoni told Sky Sport.
“If Masina’s foul is a penalty, then Koulibaly’s handball is penalty as well. These decision make me laugh, to say the least.”
“We played a good game, Reina made some big saves but these kind of decisions make me angry. This only happens to small clubs. If Koulibaly didn’t touch the ball with his hand, it could have been goal. It was a clear penalty in my opinion and the referee should have watched it with VAR.”
Napoli boss Sarri has not talked to media yet. The partenopei are now back on top of the Serie A table with Juventus sitting second only one point behind the azzurri.
Go to comments