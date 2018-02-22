Bologna have only lost one of their last eight Serie A meetings against Genoa (W4 D3).



Genoa have won only four of the 42 away Serie A games against Bologna, although, they claimed victory in their last meeting at the Dall’Ara.



Bologna’s last draw in Serie A came on 3rd December against Cagliari, since then they’ve won three and lost seven.



Since Davide Ballardini’s arrival, Genoa have gained 24 points in 13 Serie A games; only than Juventus and Napoli registered more.



Genoa have won eight points more in away games than at home this season; the biggest difference in this Serie A campaign.



Genoa have conceded the joint fewest headed goals in Serie A this season (three) – only Benevento and Crotone have conceded more than Bologna (eight).



Bologna and Genoa are the only two sides with 10 players who have been given at least three yellow cards in Serie A this season.



Erick Pulgas has scored two goals in his last three Serie A appearances, one more than in the previous 60.