Bologna-Juventus 0-3: player ratings, Pjanic lights up bianconeri win

SZCZESNY 6 – Third successive start, has nothing to do for the whole game.



DE SCIGLIO 6.5 – Perfect defending, he does push forward sometimes.



BARZAGLI 6.5 – Almost like a day off for the former Italy defender



BENATIA 7 – Another perfect game of the former Bayern star.



ALEX SANDRO 6.5 – One of his best performances this season.



KHEDIRA 6 – Not threatened by Bologna midfield. He achieves the maximum result with the minum effort.



PJANIC 8 – One goal and one assist in the first half, doesn’t waste a single pass (dall'86' MARCHISIO ng).



MATUIDI 7.5 - Scores his first Juventus goal. Plays in the middle of the pitch and on the left wing. Complete.



DOUGLAS COSTA 7 – Bologna defenders simply can’t catch him (dal 70' BERNARDESCHI 6 – Doesn’t have many chances to shine).



MANDZUKIC 7 – Doesn’t waste a ball, runs like a crazy on the left, scores the second goal of the day. Same Old Mandzukic (dal 76' DYBALA 6 – Mirante denies his attempt in the second half).



HIGUAIN 6 – Works for the team. Keeps the pressure away from Juve defence, he misses the big target twice.



All. ALLEGRI 7 – Keeps Dybala out, plays with a 4-3-3 system. This Juve side is almost perfect.





BOLOGNA - Mirante 5.5; Mbaye 4.5, Helander 5, Gonzalez 5, Masina 5; Poli 5.5, Pulgar 6, Donsah 5 (dal 65' Petkovic 5.5); Verdi 6, Destro 4.5 (dal 53' Petkovic 5.5), Okwonkwo 5.5 (dal 70' Krejci sv). All. Donadoni 5

