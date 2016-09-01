Bologna reveal interest in Southampton star Gabbiadini
16 January at 17:55Bologna are interested in signing Southampton star Manolo Gabbiadini, the club’s CEO Claudio Fenucci revealed on Tuesday.
The Italian striker joined the Premier League side one year ago and has already played with the rossoblu.
Fenucci talked to Sky Sport (via ilbianconero) to confirm that Simone Verdi won’t be joining Napoli in the current transfer window as the player has rejected a move to the San Paolo: “We are happy for Simone’s decision, Napoli made a huge offer but Verdi decided to remain with us”, Fenucci said.
“Verdi loves this club and we are happy for his decision.”
The rossoblu had identified Riccardo Orsolini as a possible replacement for the Italian winger but given Verdi’s decision they won’t make any offer to sign the Juventus striker:
“We could have signed Orsolini but we’ve changed our strategy after Verdi’s decision. Gabbiadini? There are always rumours regarding his future here and we are on very good terms with him. It’s an impossible deal to finalize now but we may try to sign him in the future.”
