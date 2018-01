Bologna are interested in signing Southampton star Manolo Gabbiadini, the club’s CEO Claudio Fenucci revealed on Tuesday.The Italian striker joined the Premier League side one year ago and has already played with the rossoblu. Sky Sport (via ilbianconero) ​Fenucci talked to to confirm that Simone Verdi won’t be joining Napoli in the current transfer window as the player has rejected a move to the San Paolo: “We are happy for Simone’s decision,”, Fenucci said.“Verdi loves this club and we are happy for his decision.”The rossoblu had identifiedas a possible replacement for the Italian winger but given Verdi’s decision they won’t make any offer to sign the Juventus striker:“We could have signed Orsolini but we’veand we are on very good terms with him. It’s an impossible deal to finalize now but we may try to sign him in the future.”