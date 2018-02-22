Bologna have beaten AS Roma 48 times in Serie A, the most against a single opponent. In fact, only against Lazio (175) have they scored more goals than against the Giallorossi (169).



However, Bologna have won only once over their last 18 league meetings against AS Roma, losing 10 times – including the last three matches, in which they haven’t scored a single goal.



AS Roma have found the net in each of their last 28 Serie A encounters with Bologna (57 goals scored).



Bologna’s last draw at home in Serie A came on MD 15 (1-1 v Cagliari). Since then, they have won three games and lost four at the Dall’Ara in the league.



AS Roma have won six of their last seven league fixtures (L1), this after a run of six games without a win (D3 L3).



AS Roma average the most shots in Serie A this season (17.8 per game), while Bologna, the fewest ratio (9.6 per game).



Bologna (55) and AS Roma (54) average the third and the fourth most duels won per game in Serie A this season.