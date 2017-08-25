Bologna set to finalise deal for Newcastle left-back by Monday
25 August at 17:10Bologna are hoping to reach an agreement for Newcastle United defender Achraf Lazaar by Monday.
The Serie A side are expecting to sell left-back Adam Masina to Sevilla and have earmarked Lazaar as his replacement.
Lazaar, who has been told he is surplus to requirements by boss Rafa Benitez this summer window, was brought in last summer to provide competition to defender Paul Dummett.
But after only a handful of appearances last campaign, manager Benitez has told Lazaar to look for a club elsewhere, as the Spaniard looks to free up space in order to bring in new recruits ahead of the new season.
So far Bologna have only offered the left-back 500,000 euros a year – half of his £1,000,000 contract at the North East club, according to Sky Italia via insidefutbol– something which Lazaar is unhappy to agree on.
But reports are now suggesting that the Italian club are set to press ahead on the deal, and remain hopeful that it could be wrapped up by Monday.
Follow: @Jac_Talbot
Go to comments