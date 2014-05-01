Bologna has decided on Juventus’ Riccardo Orsolini to replace the injured Simone Verdi, and will take over his loan from Atalanta for the remainder of the season — Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio) January 31, 2018

Bologna and Simone Verdi were extremely unlucky when the striker suffered an injury against Napoli immediately after rejecting a transfer there. As a result, Joey Saputo’s team is desperate to find someone to replace him up top. As of Wednesday morning, however, it appears they’ve found their man.Riccardo Orsolini has been on loan with Atalanta this season from Juventus, but will now see his loan contract taken over by Bologna.The young Italian is expected in Emilia this afternoon to take medical exams and sign his new loan deal.