Spanish defender Marc Bartra returned to action this afternoon for Borussia Dortmund just weeks after suffering hand and wrist injuries in the bomb blast on the team coach ahead of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Monaco.



Thomas Tuchel’s side needed a victory to guarantee qualification into next season’s group stages of the competition and they did so by the skin of their teeth after a 4-3 win over Werder Bremen which saw strikernotch up his 31st goal of the season and finish as the Bundesliga’s top marksman ahead of Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.