The bombs in Dortmund, with the match postponed. The attacks of the Turkish fans in Lyon, with the delayed game. The violent madness of fans against opposing players in Bastia, with the game canceled. The less striking cadenced but fights in and around the stadiums of "minor" Italian championships. Today even the sociologist Desmond Morris, author of an essay with the title "The tribes of football", you would find frankly blown away and should revisit its analysis of what happens in the vicinity of the ball.

Nevio Scala, who had the opportunity as a coach to attend football at a time, not too long ago, where the violence in and around stadiums was a fairly dramatic event, was very clear. He said: "The day football will be attacked and undermined by the barbarity will be the end of everything, not just the ball." A very heavy statement on the edge of tremendousness, yet sufficiently expressed. Today more than ever the world of football looks like the tip of the iceberg under which you are crusting and compacting the new model of a society in very grave difficulties and poor of values. It would be better if they did not vent their frustration in places and against people who are such easy targets.

Football, in this sense, is the ideal showcase for the new barbarians of our century who, being mostly those living on the edge in a foggy area of ​​civil society, believe that the only way to make their voice heard and make themselves "visible" even to the news is to use the gratuitous violence and intolerance against any type of opponent. It is clear that at this point that it is perfectly useless yet even wrong to talk about typhoid or pseudo sports deployment. We are, without a doubt, in a land that deserves exquisite psychiatric analysis and imposing a radical changes to eradicate the evil.