Bombshell development intensifies Neymar to Real Madrid talk
08 January at 13:20Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been performing a very public dance with Neymar over the past six months. Ever since the Brazilian moved to Paris, the Spanish deal maker has intensified his interest in bringing the ex-Barcelona playmaker to their rival.
Perhaps the most notable aspect of Perez’s courtship has been the friendship he’s struck up with Neymar’s father. Now, that friendship has yielded a bombshell that could portend to a cataclysmic shift in world football.
“The father of Neymar is pending and open to everything that can happen with the future of his son,” writes Borja Mazarro. “He knows the opportunity exists to move to Real Madrid and that is why he has started looking for a home in Madrid. In fact, he has already found a house that he likes and should have it for the month of July.”
Could the house hunting mean that Neymar’s father anticipates a move to Real Madrid?
