Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been performing a very public dance with Neymar over the past six months. Ever since the Brazilian moved to Paris, the Spanish deal maker has intensified his interest in bringing the ex-Barcelona playmaker to their rival.Perhaps the most notable aspect of Perez’s courtship has been the friendship he’s struck up with Neymar’s father. Now, that friendship has yielded a bombshell that could portend to a cataclysmic shift in world football.“The father of Neymar is pending and open to everything that can happen with the future of his son,” writes Borja Mazarro . “He knows the opportunity exists to move to Real Madrid and that is why he has started looking for a home in Madrid. In fact, he has already found a house that he likes and should have it for the month of July.”Could the house hunting mean that Neymar’s father anticipates a move to Real Madrid?