One player who is thriving at AC Milan under the stewardship of Gennaro Gattuso is midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura.



The 28-year-old has been in scintillating form since the former Italian star took over at the club and his current form has propelled him back into the international reckoning.



His winning goal on Sunday at the San Siro watched by the national team’s interim Head-Coach Luigi Di Biagio, will have almost cemented his place in the Azzurri squad for next month’s friendlies against England and Argentina.



Gattuso has let Bonaventura express himself much more than his predecessor Vincenzo Montella which has seen the player net five goals in a little more than two months.



Now Milan look likely face a summer of enquiries as to his availability and with a contract not expiring until 2020, CEO Marco Fassone and Sporting Director Massimo Mirabelli may have to decide whether to tie him down with an improved deal to try to ward off any potential suitors.



Bonaventura’s agent is Mino Raiola, who also looks after goalkeeping sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma.