Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura spoke to Premium Sport, commenting on the Rossoneri's start of the season. Here's what the Milan star had to say. "The challenge against Lazio, we will have to be prepared because Lazio is fearsome, and they played a very good football last year. This year against Juventus in the Supercoppa, they were in fine form, and we will have to play well at a high level. Lazio can play a great game because they have many good players and a good coach. It will be difficult for us but we will do everything to win. Winning in Rome would be important for us and for our self-esteem. We have to be focused, it will not be easy, many players will return from national retreats, and we will have to refocus back on the championship because it will be a tough test.”

ON CUTRONE, KALINIC, AND COMPARISONS - “Cutrone has done well in preseason. He has great hunger and great desire. He will continue to work hard because he has good quality. Kalinic has scored several goals in recent years and we hope this will be the year of his definitive explosion. Differences between this Milan and my two previous years? It is a different Milan, we have changed many players and will take some time to put them in. But I think that game after game, we will get to know each other better, and we will be able to build a competitive team. I am very enthusiastic about the fans and we have to try to feed off this. In what position would I place this Milan? Juve is definitely in the lead over others, Napoli plays a great football and also Roma has done well in these years. We are back with respect to them, however, this is a new championship and if we work well, nothing will be blocked. We must try to do our best to get closer to these teams.”