AC Milan midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura handed Gennaro Gattuso his first victory as manager of the club for which he patrolled the midfield as well.With strikes at the 10th and 76th minutes, Bonaventura secured his brace, and the club’s first three-point match since the 5th of November, when they defeated relegation-challenged Sassuolo.Success was far from certain for the hosts after Bologna tied up the match in the 23rd minute on a gorgeous strike from Simone Verdi. Mateo Musacchio allowed Matteo Destro to breeze by him and find Verdi alone in the box.The victory will do some to erase the nightmares of one week ago when the Rossoneri etched an infamous note as they fell victim to Benevento’s first point in Serie A history after the goalkeeper headed home a stoppage-time equalizer.