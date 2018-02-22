Boninsegna: ‘Why Icardi is better than Dybala’
27 April at 17:10During an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, former Inter and Juventus striker Roberto Boninsegna has previewed tomorrow night’s crucial match between the two clubs at San Siro. Here is what he had to say:
“Inter’s front two are in better form at the moment. Dybala is enduring a difficult time, while Higuaín has not scored for eight matches. These things can weigh heavily on players.
“Inter have only lost once at San Siro all season and never against a big side. That said, they cannot afford to rely too heavily on Icardi tomorrow night. The whole team must contribute.
“Mauro is stronger than Dybala because he can score against anyone, home or away. Of course, if he does not score, he offers little else, but he always scores. Dybala is not yet complete. He looks livelier in games at home, but often fails to deliver in the big matches.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
