Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci has been speaking to Sky Sport about the Rossoneri’s astonishing renaissance under Gennaro Gattuso.



He began by explaining that; “Winning helps but the coach has told us that we must keep our feet on the ground. What has happened is in the past and now we must look forward with conviction.”



ON THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – “Yes, this is now an objective and I think this team has what it takes to arrive at what was one of our objectives at the start of the season.”



ON GATTUSO - “I always had confidence in the team, the project and Gattuso. He’s demonstrated that although he is still a young coach, he knows how to make a team play.



“I was surprised that he managed to transport the hunger he had as a player to management.



“With his charisma and determination he reminds me of Antonio Conte.”



ON HIS POOR START TO THE SEASON – “My performances at the start were not the true Bonucci and I was maybe not as focused as I should have been.



“Then I started to work harder and I thought more of myself than anyone else, I wanted to increase my confidence and believed in the choice I had made to come to this club.”

