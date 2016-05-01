Bonucci: ‘Barcelona weaker than two years ago’

Juventus are set to face Barcelona in the Champions League tomorrow and the Old Lady’s defender Leonardo Bonucci has released an interview with La Stampa to share his thoughts on the game everybody at the club is waiting for.



“Juventus and Barcelona have great defenders all playing for national teams too. I believe ours’ is better even if we play with a different style and the pitch must say if we are really better than them at the back. Messi, Suarez and Neymar are among the ten best players in the world, it will be complicated. Higuain and Dybala are also in the top 10.”



As for the 2015 Champions League final lost by Juventus at hands of Barcelona, Bonucci said: “We have less physical impact in midfield because two years ago we had both Pogba and Vidal. Now, however, we have more quality and a better knowledge of how to manage games.”



“Neymar has improved a lot since 2015, Mascherano is always very experienced and Rakitic has grown wiser. They have three more years of experience together even if, maybe, they are slightly weaker than two years ago.”



“I’ve never watched that Champions League final again. I only watch the games we win. There are some games that you are forced to watch again to analyze your mistakes but that was the last one of the season.”



“I think Bayern Munich would have been a worse pick than Barcelona, Bayern would have never lost 4-0 in Paris and an Italian team would have never lost 6-1 against Barcelona. I am sure Psg would not lose like that if they’d play the same game 100 times.”

