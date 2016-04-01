Bonucci: Chelsea, Man City target ‘attracted’ to the Premier League

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci was one of the best players on the pitch yesterday night as the bianconeri managed to seal a crucial 3-0 win against LaLiga giants Barcelona at the J Stadium in the Champions League quarter finals first leg.



The Italian defender is one of the most appreciated centre-backs around Europe and it is no secret that both Antonio Conte and Pep Guardiola are long time admirers of the Italy International so much so they both tried to sign him last summer.



Guardiola has openly admitted that Bonucci is one of his favourite footballer and Bonucci commented once again Guardiola’s praises at the end of yesterday’s game.



“It’s nice to hear the best manager in the world saying you are one of his favourite players. It confirms I am improving, it’s a nice feeling. I am attracted to the Premier League, it’s a fascinating league, sometimes I watch some games.”



“I am contracted with Juventus until 2021 and it is the club that decide my future. I hope I can honour my contract here.”

