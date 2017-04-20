Bonucci explains confrontation over Messi jersey
20 April at 20:50CHIELLINI AND THE SHIRT OF MESSI - Finally, Bonucci returns to the "dispute" between him and Chiellini, with the Livorno defender who seemed to "reproach" his companion when he asked Messi to swap the shirt before the end of the game. "I wanted to bring Messi's jersey into my private collection” says Bonucci, “It is a symbol that will surely please my son Lorenzo, who is a football fan. It made me smile this morning when I saw the video with Chiellini. To see that everything was interpreted as a "resumption" on his part, but that was not so. If we see the game, we have touched, embraced, exhorted, "slapped" more than once to keep the pressure high. In a game where we had to keep it for 95 minutes. In that case he just gave me a "crap" to pump me up because we had 90 minutes of punishment and we both live on adrenaline."
