Bonucci explains why he celebrated scoring against Juventus
01 April at 10:50AC Milan star Leonardo Bonucci scored a goal in his first ever game played against his ex club Juventus at the Allianz Stadium. The Italy International was booed by his former fans who were left stunned by Bonucci’s equalizer in the first half.
Talking to media after the game, Bonucci explained his goal celebration: “I celebrated because of how I was welcomed. I was in doubt before the game but when I noticed I was booed I decided to celebrate”, the Italy International told Premium Sport.
“It was great to be back, the welcome was 50/50, they decided to boo me and I respect that. I think I’ve given a lot to Juve.”
“If I had scored a goal against Chiellini and Barzagli I wouldn’t be happy. We are on very good terms, we are friends off the pitch. I am happy I scored but Juventus have great players and even if we played better than them, they can win the game in a second.”
