New AC Milan defender and captain Leonardo Bonucci left Juventus this past summer as he joined the rossoneri in a 42 million euros move. He has now launched his new website (leonardobonucci.it) but there is an interesting picture that he used to describe his 2015-16 season. In the 2015-16 section, Bonucci won the league title with Juventus, their 34th title but he used a picture of two years prior instead as he was clearly making a reference to Calciopoli (and the two league titles that were revoked). You can view an image bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.





