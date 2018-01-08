Bonucci: 'I have a contract until 2022'

AC Milan's Leonardo Bonucci spoke to Sky Sports following this side's victory over Crotone. The captain played hero as he notched his first goal for the Rossoneri, which proved to be the match winner.



ON THE MATCH: There are some matches, in a season, that mark the turning point. The desire to turn was already there before. The match has made us grow in self-esteem, but there are elements that still need to grow."



ON THE FANS: I'm lucky, I've always looked at the field. The applause is pleasing, we must make these people proud. They believe in us and have shown it even in the worst moments ".



ON TRANSFER SPECULATION: " I'm away from Milan? I have a contract until 2022, I do not see why I have to pay attention to rumors.