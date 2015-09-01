Bonucci: ‘I was close to Zenit, nothing happened in Cardiff’
03 February at 23:00AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci has released an interview with Vanity Fair to talk about his career and his private life.
“My first year at Juventus was hard. I wasn’t a regular starter and after the first year I was about to move to Zenit. My wife saved me, she’s vital for me. My son’s illness has made us even stronger. Matteo is very brave.”
“When something like that happens you change your priorities and you see life with a different perspective. Luckily it all ended well for us.”
“I use social media a lot, I’ve received many insults but I’ve never replied even when my family was offended. Social media can be very good and very bad either but I’ve never replied. It’s crazy, sometimes these people are the same that ask you for a selfie when they see you in the street.”
“I will tell my fans many things about my career through a new social media but I can ensure there will be no stories on the Cardiff final as nothing happened in the dressing room at half time.”
