Lazio-Milan 4-1. The triple of Immobile knocked down and humiliated Bonucci and his Milan teammates. It was an afternoon that consecrated Inzaghi’s Biancoceleste while sinking the Rossoneri, who were full of expectations that ended rather bleakly. Goals, ugly touches, but not just football… In addition, there was a tense fight between Italy teammates Immobile and Bonucci. The striker and defender of the National also came face to face at the end of the 90 minutes. At first the content of the argument was dismissed as only rumors. But maybe not.

According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, it was Nikola Kalinic behind the diversion. In fact Bonucci was coming to the rescue to defend his teammate, who had been initially involved in an argument with Immobile. After a loud request for a penalty and an immediate reproach, the Croatian and Italian began to have words. It was for this reason that the ex Juve defender stepped in to set everything straight with Immobile.