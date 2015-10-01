Bonucci linked with Barcelona and Chelsea? Here’s the truth

As the Winter transfer window approaches, talks are heating up. Will 2018 be exciting on the defensive front ? Perhaps indeed as David Luiz might leave Conte's Chelsea and Jerome Boateng's Bayern future is in doubt. What about Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci?



BARCELONA AND MANCHESTER CITY COULD HAVE INTEREST - Even if the start of this new Milan adventure has been a difficult one, he still remains to be one of the most wanted center-backs out there. Barcelona and Manchester City have been looking for defensive help and Bonucci might be a hot name. Valverde's club know that Mascherano might soon leave the club as they would like someone who can play the ball. David Luiz is a possibility but so is Bonucci. The Italian international did not play any UCL football this season which means that he can still play for another club in the UCL, something that makes him even more interesting for these clubs. Guardiola's City are also looking for defensive help as they were strongly after Bonucci back in 2016. He is now at Milan but City still like him very much so...



MILAN... - According to Calciomercato.com sources, even if Milan have been struggling, Bonucci isn't on the transfer market as he is their captain. They spent 40+ million euros on him just a few months ago as they would prefer to keep him within their team. As for the player, Bonucci also seems pleased with his new adventure with Milan. Can a hefty offer from Barcelona or City make them change their minds? This remains to be seen. The 2018 makret is set to begin...