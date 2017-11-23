AC Milan’s struggling summer signing Leonardo Bonucci has been linked with a shock move to La Liga powerhouse Real Madrid, reports say.

Bonucci, currently 30, joined the rossoneri from Juventus for a 42 million euros fee and has failed to settle in at San Siro. It is said that the move was preceded by an altercation with Paulo Dybala and Andrea Barzagli during last season’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The Italian was offered to Real Madrid, but ended up joining Vincenzo Montella’s side in what was a shocking transfer. And as cracks start to appear at Milan, it seems as if they can be barred from taking part in European competitions due to a breach of FFP regulations, as UEFA have opened investigations regarding the same.

Because of this, Bonucci can look for a way out and that’s where Real Madrid will come in. His experience and leadership at the back can help him replace the now gone Pepe and a possible deal for the Italian defender will take place for a fee less than 40 million euros.

Kaustubh Pandey