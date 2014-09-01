Bonucci: 'Milan, we weren't united...'

Leonardo Bonucci talked to Sky Sport after Milan's heavy loss to Lazio, here is what he had to say: " We did not give it our all today. We should've been better when we had the ball and when we didn't have it too. We have to grow and we will need time to improve. You could see that Lazio are united where as we are still lacking this. Once we get united and gel up, then we should be much harder to play against".



"We got very confused on Lazio's first real attack of the game which lead to the penalty kick. We have to grow since we are pretty young. It is up to me to help guide these players since we can't get beat like this...".



"The moral is pretty low at the moment which is normal after a heavy defeat. We now have to roll up our sleeves and focus on our next game which will be on Thursday. No one will make it easy on you, you have to fight if you want to win games....".