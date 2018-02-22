Bonucci to Astori: "You awlays had a smile"
04 March at 19:45AC Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci posted a message on his instagram account as he remembered Davide Astori, here is what he wrote: "Great Asto, this is how I would call you when we would meet each-other during a game or with the national team. You always smiled as you were an honest, down to earth person. How many times did we laugh together. Your smile was always present since you were a great person on and off the pitch. I will miss you very much so, your friend Leo". You can view the entire message in our gallery section bellow right here on Calciomercato.com.
