Bonucci on Real Madrid penalty: ‘Thanks God I was not there’
16 April at 22:45AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci talked to Premium Sport and talked about both Juventus and the rossoneri: “It was an exciting week for Italian clubs in Europe. It was not easy for Juve to score three goals at the Bernabeu. Then there was that controversial penalty.”
“Thanks god I’m not there”, that’s what I thought when the penalty was awarded.
“I don’t know how I could have react.”
As for Donnarumma, Bonucci revealed: “It was as important as a goal. I actually celebrated like we had scored a goal. Gigio can became one of the best goalkeepers in the world, I know because I trained withGigi Buffon, the best goalkeeper in the history of football.”
“We are improving. The first few months were tough. I didn’t expect to sit in third position at this point of the season but I hoped it. The secret for a successive defence is that everybody needs to sacrifice. If everybody does that, it is all more simple for the defence. Gattuso deserves the praise for how he changed our approach and our style. I hope to be the best capitan possible. I made some mistakes but I also did something good.”
