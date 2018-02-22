Bonucci prevents Juventus from setting new record

Saturday's clash between Juventus and AC Milan offered some great football, as for once an away side at Allianz Stadium took charge of the game. Former Juventus man Bonucci added some extra spark to the game as he equalised in the 28th minute.



Unfortunately for Juventus, they failed to break their own record of minutes without conceding a goal (974), just because of Bonucci's header in the first half. In fact, Milan were the first team to score against Juventus in 959 minutes.



Ironically enough, Bonucci had to be the man for the job. The Italian defender revealed after the game that he didn't play on celebrating at first, but changed his mind once he heard the boos from the home crowd.



“I celebrated because of how I was welcomed. I was in doubt before the game but when I noticed I was booed I decided to celebrate”, the Italy International told Premium Sport.