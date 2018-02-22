Bonucci reveals why he will support Juventus against Real Madrid tomorrow
02 April at 13:00AC Milan star Leonardo Bonucci scored and celebrated his goal against his former club Juventus on Saturday night, but despite that the Italian will still support Juve against Real Madrid tomorrow night.
The Italy International spoke after the game on Saturday night and revealed the reason why he will support Juve against the Merengues tomorrow.
“Juventus represent the past for me now but I still have many friends there. It would be good for them to go ahead in the competition. The most they go ahead the better it is for Italian football.”
Bonucci spent seven seasons at Juventus before joining AC Milan on a € 42 million deal last summer. The 30-year-old did also revealed why he decided to celebrate his goal against Juve on Saturday night: “It’s because of the welcome I was given. I was on two minds before the beginning of the game but when the match started I decided to celebrate.”
