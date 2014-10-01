Bonucci's agent: "He chose AC Milan & will stay until the end, Montella..."

The agent of Leonardo Bonucci and Vincenzo Montella, Alessandro Lucci, was interviewed by Sky Sports Italia during the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai about his two clients.



Lucci was asked about the circumstances surrounding Vincenzo Montella's appointment as the new coach of La Liga side Sevilla, revealing that: "The negotiations regarding Montella's appointment as Sevilla's coach started last week. Vincenzo made a huge financial sacrifice to be able to go to Spain", referring to the meeting he had with Milan to iron out the details where Montella agreed to waiver some part of the wages he was owed by the Rossoneri as his contract was set to expire at the end of June 2019.



Lucci was then asked about the rumours circulating that Leonardo Bonucci could be on his way out from Milan given the difficulties he has experienced on the pitch since signing for the club in the summer after having spent 7 years at Juventus.



"He chose to go to Milan and he will stand by that choice until the end. Bonucci is a Milan player, he chose them and will go forward with them. He is a great man and a leader, he wants to find a way out of this situation and he will help the club reach the objectives that it deserves" Lucci concluded.





Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)