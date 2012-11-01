Bonucci's son in moving scenes with Belotti after AC Milan vs Torino

AC Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci was involved in a very moving scene after the goalless draw in the Serie A between his Rossoneri and visiting Torino had ended at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano's San Siro district.



The former Juventus and Inter defender Bonucci took his friend Andrea Belotti after the match to see his son Lorenzo who is a big fan of Torino but above all Andrea Belotti. Upon meeting his idol Lorenzo hugged Belotti who embraced him and greeted him affectionately whilst also gifting Bonucci junior with his Torino shirt which had a personal dedication written on the back.